Gifto 24-Hour Volume Tops $51.16 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Gifto has a total market cap of $16.18 million and approximately $51.16 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00046089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00291155 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.54 or 0.02079734 BTC.

About Gifto

GTO is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

