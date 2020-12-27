GHOST (GHOST) 1-Day Volume Hits $95,895.00

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. GHOST has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $95,895.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOST token can now be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GHOST has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00126948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00631297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00155297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00321529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00085449 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 14,561,770 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

GHOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

