GeoCoin Price Hits $0.23 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $724,219.11 and approximately $548.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00484639 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,574.69 or 1.00368858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005119 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018326 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.