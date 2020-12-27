General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB raised General Mills to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.82.

General Mills stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,578,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,303,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in General Mills by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in General Mills by 39.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 9.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,290,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

