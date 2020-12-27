Gemini Dollar (GUSD) One Day Volume Tops $5.89 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, DEx.top, HitBTC and Bibox. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $16.17 million and $5.89 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00127666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00193798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00629265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00327541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00057217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00087447 BTC.

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

