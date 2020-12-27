Fusion Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $962,161.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Cobinhood, Hotbit and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,815,422 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,245,665 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

