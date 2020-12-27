FunFair (FUN) Trading 10.7% Lower This Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. FunFair has a total market cap of $24.84 million and approximately $391,394.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00044764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00284431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00030015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.00 or 0.02039779 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FUN is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

