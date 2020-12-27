Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

FULT opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,278,000 after buying an additional 243,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,375,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after buying an additional 40,094 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,701,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,660,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 70,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

