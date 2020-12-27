fuboTV Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 30th (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV’s (NYSE:FUBO) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 30th. fuboTV had issued 5,667,244 shares in its initial public offering on October 26th. The total size of the offering was $0 based on an initial share price of $0.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

FUBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.68.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.