fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

FUBO stock traded down $8.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. 26,307,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,939. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. Equities analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

