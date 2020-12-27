Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Get Frontline alerts:

FRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut Frontline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Danske cut Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.19 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Frontline from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DNB Markets lowered Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.71.

FRO stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 37.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,186 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $6,720,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $3,912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $2,510,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $2,108,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.