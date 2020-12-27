Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 38,600 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$23.37 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50.

About Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

