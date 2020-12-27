Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Fortive posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Shares of FTV opened at $69.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,027,000 after purchasing an additional 253,327 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $228,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortive by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

