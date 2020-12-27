FlypMe Hits Market Cap of $556,606.24 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $556,606.24 and $22,043.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00045704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00291033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.79 or 0.02109489 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FYP is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

