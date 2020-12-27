Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLXN shares. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 127,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,274,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after buying an additional 78,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 691,089 shares during the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,001,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

