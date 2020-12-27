Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report $6.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.33 billion and the lowest is $6.21 billion. Flex reported sales of $6.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $23.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.83 billion to $23.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.16 billion to $24.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

FLEX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.16. 755,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. Flex has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,517 shares of company stock worth $1,507,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Flex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

