First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1,274.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFBC. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.