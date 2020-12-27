First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Busey from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Busey has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. First Busey has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. Research analysts predict that First Busey will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Busey by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Busey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

