FirmaChain Price Down 17.5% This Week (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. FirmaChain has a total market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One FirmaChain token can currently be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00119332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00594296 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00145981 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00321494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00084001 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00052978 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

FirmaChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

