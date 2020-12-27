FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FEYE. Truist cut FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays cut FireEye from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.16.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,191 shares of company stock worth $3,709,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 173.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the third quarter worth $307,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 443.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth $125,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.