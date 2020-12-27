Financial Survey: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) vs. Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Workday alerts:

68.0% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Workday shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Workday and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 2 10 17 1 2.57 Autohome 2 3 6 0 2.36

Workday currently has a consensus price target of $241.46, indicating a potential downside of 2.93%. Autohome has a consensus price target of $89.47, indicating a potential downside of 5.94%. Given Workday’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than Autohome.

Risk & Volatility

Workday has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -10.77% -10.56% -3.90% Autohome 39.58% 23.40% 18.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workday and Autohome’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $3.63 billion 16.46 -$480.67 million ($1.42) -175.18 Autohome $1.21 billion 9.28 $459.65 million $4.10 23.20

Autohome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workday. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Workday beats Autohome on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning, as well as Skills cloud, a machine-learning-powered universal skills language to help source, utilize, develop, and retain talent. In addition, the company offers business planning, analytics, and other solutions, including Insights Business Planning Cloud, a solution for finance, human resource, and sales planning; Workday Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data with analytics tools for financial and people analytics to make business decisions; Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system to help colleges and universities; and Workday Data-as-a-Service that provides data to customers to enable informed decision-making. It serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.