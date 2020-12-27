Financial Contrast: Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zoom Telephonics and Communications Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Communications Systems has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.21%. Given Communications Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Risk & Volatility

Zoom Telephonics has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Communications Systems has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and Communications Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Telephonics $37.61 million 2.51 -$3.28 million N/A N/A Communications Systems $50.91 million 0.83 $6.47 million $0.02 227.00

Communications Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Telephonics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of Communications Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Zoom Telephonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Communications Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and Communications Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Telephonics -8.41% -34.53% -13.74% Communications Systems 3.35% -1.47% -1.22%

Summary

Communications Systems beats Zoom Telephonics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. ZoomTelephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge. The Transition Networks segment manufactures and sells Power over Ethernet switches, media converters, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity and data transmission products. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and original equipment manufacturers to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The JDL Technologies segment offers information technology managed services, such as network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and remote support and management services to commercial, education, and healthcare markets. Its Net2Edge segment manufactures and markets Ethernet based network access devices. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

