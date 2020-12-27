Financial Comparison: Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) & Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 159.80 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -3.09 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$19.09 million ($1.20) -50.46

Krystal Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -8,652.90% -54.01% -44.19% Krystal Biotech N/A -10.72% -10.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Autolus Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Krystal Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 207.12%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus target price of $93.25, indicating a potential upside of 54.00%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Autolus Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. It is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in preclinical stage for treating aesthetic skin conditions; KB104 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome; and KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, which is in discovery stage. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

