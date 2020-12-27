Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.14

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and traded as low as $39.98. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 28,396 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.