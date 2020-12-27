FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.

FibroGen stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.41. 325,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,039. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 14.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 19.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FibroGen by 10.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

