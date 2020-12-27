Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

