Fantom Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $43.10 million and $5.58 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, Bgogo and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00126541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.39 or 0.00633961 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00155480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00330846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00057201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00085788 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Bgogo, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.