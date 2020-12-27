EXMR Price Up 9,902.1% Over Last Week (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the US dollar. One EXMR token can now be bought for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000364 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000232 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 148% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

