Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Exantas Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Exantas Capital stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 251.90 and a quick ratio of 251.90. Exantas Capital has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 347.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exantas Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 38.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 40.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 1,816.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 217,395 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

