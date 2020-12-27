Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVLO. ValuEngine lowered Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $496.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 22,900,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,210,000 after buying an additional 4,666,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,366 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $6,370,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 117,614 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $3,267,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

