Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EVBN)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $27.53. 1,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.21 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, analysts expect that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

