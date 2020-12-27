Ethereum Gold (ETG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $183,500.44 and approximately $11.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00038564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00267083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00027724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014388 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.