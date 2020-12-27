Esportbits (HLT) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.92 Million

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Esportbits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and C2CX. During the last seven days, Esportbits has traded 197.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Esportbits has a total market cap of $6.92 million and $257.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00121743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00611949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00148930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00318131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00084199 BTC.

About Esportbits

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit . Esportbits’ official website is esportbits.com . The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts

Esportbits Token Trading

Esportbits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Esportbits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Esportbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

