Energycoin (ENRG) Market Capitalization Tops $267,285.51

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $267,285.51 and $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007100 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.