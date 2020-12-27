Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endurance International Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 2.61. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.72 million. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $39,498.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $40,054.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.