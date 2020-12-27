Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 463,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 57.7% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 75.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,629,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,420,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $770,467,000 after acquiring an additional 584,900 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

