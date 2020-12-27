Elrond Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for approximately $22.73 or 0.00084297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Binance DEX. Elrond has a total market cap of $332.75 million and $51.61 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00126801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00627750 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00185175 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00326079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00057025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00084150 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,896,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,641,083 tokens. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

