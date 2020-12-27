Elrond ERD Market Capitalization Achieves $261.61 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Elrond ERD token can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00127634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00635762 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00156186 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00057303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00085795 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.