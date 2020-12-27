Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $538,394.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $52.71 million and $538,394.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,221,116,064 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

