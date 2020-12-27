Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $202.26

Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $202.26 and traded as high as $282.50. Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) shares last traded at $282.50, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £108.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 242.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.26.

Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) Company Profile (LON:ELTA)

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

