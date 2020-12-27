Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0797 on Major Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $17.62 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00487410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,092,776 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

