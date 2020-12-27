EchoLink 24 Hour Volume Hits $107,608.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 7% against the dollar. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Hotbit, Huobi and HitBTC. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $872,000.62 and $107,608.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00041935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00288780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00031319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014986 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001674 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

