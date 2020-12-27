Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 41,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.70. 245,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,398. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. Analysts predict that Eaton Vance will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

