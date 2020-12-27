Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Receives $51.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

EV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,398. Eaton Vance has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 496.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,717 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.