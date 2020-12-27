E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF.TO) (TSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF.TO) (TSE:ELF)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$765.00 and last traded at C$765.00. Approximately 179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$760.00.

The company has a current ratio of 67.96, a quick ratio of 67.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$718.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$682.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29.

About E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF.TO) (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

