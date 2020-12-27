Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.32 ($36.84).

ETR DUE opened at €33.10 ($38.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.34. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1 year high of €33.38 ($39.27).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

