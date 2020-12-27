DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
DRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
DRDGOLD stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.88. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.05.
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
