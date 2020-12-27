DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.88. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in DRDGOLD by 78.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 262,861 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 276.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 229,618 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.