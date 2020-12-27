Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00126992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00636289 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00155989 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00332789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00056978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00085979 BTC.

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

