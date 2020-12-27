DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Cleveland Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $427,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 354,775 shares in the company, valued at $22,020,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,467. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,970 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 201,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

