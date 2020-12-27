DIA (DIA) Price Hits $1.14 on Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. DIA has a market capitalization of $32.29 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIA has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One DIA token can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00126327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019540 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00191765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00630238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00328502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00088713 BTC.

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

DIA Token Trading

